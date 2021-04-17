 Skip to main content
Today's events for Saturday, April 17
Today's events for Saturday, April 17

Haiku Poetry Day

Happy Haiku Poetry Day!

It’s Haiku Poetry Day, which is a perfect at-home activity. Construct your own haiku poem, which includes three lines. The first line has five syllables, the second has seven syllables and the third has five syllables. Haiku poems are traditionally about nature, making this the perfect excuse to get outside and get inspired. Here’s our poem: Get yourself outside; For Haiku Poetry Day; And start creating!

In an attempt to reconcile his life story, Jewish lawyer Menachem Rosensaft, has written a book of verse, "Poems Born in Bergen-Belsen", to be published in April to coincide with Yom Hashoah, the Jewish day of remembrance for Holocaust victims. Reuters spoke to him on zoom.

Looking for live music tonight? Here are some local options:

Five bands — Slaughter Party, Republicans on Welfare, VenganzA, The Masquerade and Gorgonzilla — are performing a hard-charging show tonight at Hattrix, 2425 60th St. 8 p.m. 21-and-over show. $8 cover charge.

The quartet Bodhicitta — playing jazz, funk, jam, fusion and improv — plays tonight at George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St. 9 p.m. Admission is $5.

Midnight Crow — a blues rock band — performs tonight at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. 8 p.m.

The Carthage College Philharmonic Strings will perform 7:30 tonight in A.F. Siebert Chapel. The concert is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams. For a link to the live stream of the performance, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

