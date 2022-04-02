Today's events for Saturday, April 2

Kick off the Easter season with fun events today:

New Life Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave., hosts an Easter egg hunt from 9 to 11 a.m.Admission is free. Register at newlifekenosha.org/easter4kids.

At RK News Hallmark, 5914 B 75th St., storyteller “Miss Lisa” will be reading books. Kids of all ages can pop in anytime to listen to a story, make crafts and participate in activities. Everything will have a fun Easter theme. (Note: There will not be any religious themes, just bunnies, eggs and spring.) 10 a.m. to noon, with a special “bunny” guest at 11:30 a.m. Free admission.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an opening reception for its new April exhibits from 1 to 4 p.m. today. At the reception — free and open to the public — Tim Venturella will be providing music on his guitar. Light refreshments will be served. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Unified School District wraps up the school year with a busy theater schedule:

“Bright Star” — a musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell — continues tonight at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St. The show is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. 7:30 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday (and continuing next week).

The colorful musical “Seussical” is on stage at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. “Seussical” is based on the children’s stories of Dr. Seuss. 7:30 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday (and continuing next week).

At Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, the Broadway musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’” — a tribute to the music of Fats Waller — will be performed 7:30 tonight and Sunday. The show, which debuted on Broadway in 1978, is set in the 1920s, and the performers on stage present “an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs” from the era.

The musical “A Year with Frog and Toad” is on stage at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. “It’s perfect for families, and we’re performing it with puppets,” said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, who is directing the show. 7:30 tonight (and continuing next week).

Tickets for all KUSD shows are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students. For tickets, go to kusd.edu/finearts.

