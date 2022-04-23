Today's events for Saturday, April 23

Today is “Talk Like Shakespeare Day,” in honor of the Bard’s 458th birthday. As you go about your business, make sure to sprinkle in plenty of terms like “thee,” “thou,” “come hither,” “prithee” and the ever popular “wherefore art thou Romeo?” Willy would be so proud! It’s also World Book Night, so grab something good to read as you snuggle under the covers. We don’t recommend anything by Stephen King, unless you want nightmares.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting Earth Day @ Pringle! from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Stop by to learn how to protect trees and pick up a FREE tree seedling. Pringle is also hosting its first Invasive Species Workday of the year today. Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details.

More Earth Day activities: Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., hosts “Celebrate Earth Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities include gardening advice, a plant sale, children’s activities and electronics recycling. Admission is free. For more details, go to gtc.edu.

A dance, with music from the local band Yesterday’s Children, is 7 to 10:30 tonight at Kemper Center in the historic Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. The dance is a benefit hosted by the Kemper Alumnae 4th Floor Restoration Project. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for a couple and will be sold at the door. There will be a cash bar, along with popcorn (from Sandy’s Popper) and peanuts.

Singer/songwriter Nellie McKay performs tonight at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (kenoshacreativespace.com) or $30 at the door.

Blue House Books is hosting a Book Signing today with Harley Sobin, celebrating his novel “What Would Kassel Do.” The event is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sobin — a semi-retired physician who practiced in the Kenosha area for more than 25 years — will be signing copies of his book, answering questions and doing a reading from his book. His novel centers on a busy doctor who neglects his family life. The event is free to attend at the bookstore, 5915 Sixth Ave. A.

The UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra are performing at 7 tonight in Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens. A free livestream will also be available.

Last call for Peeps: Today is your final chance to see the Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

