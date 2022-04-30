Today's events for Saturday, April 30

It’s Independent Bookstore Day, and Kenosha’s Blue House Books is hosting a celebration. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., six area authors will read excerpts from their books, take questions and sign autographs. Food offerings by Hydn Cheese will start at noon. The free event is in Friendship Park, 5834 Sixth Ave. The bookstore itself is nearby, at 5915 Sixth Ave. A. For more information about the shop, go to blue-house-books.com

“She Kills Monsters” — a play rooted in the Dungeons & Dragons universe and featuring numerous sword-fighting scenes, advanced projection technology and loads of special effects — continues tonight in the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The show runs April 30-May 1 and May 6-8. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 10 a.m. matinee on Friday, May 6. Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for senior citizens (55 and older) and students. Go to uwp.edu/therita.

“Radio Show” — featuring performances of the classic radio dramas “Sorry, Wrong Number” and “The Hitchhiker” — continues at 7:30 tonight in the Studio Theater at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu/finearts.

“Something Rotten” — a musical comedy that spoofs musicals and Shakespeare — continues tonight at Carthage College. Performances are 7:30 tonight (April 30) and 3 p.m. Sunday (May 1); continuing at 7:30 p.m. May 5-7. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

Wake up and smell the all-you-can-eat-pancakes (and enjoy the music) at Pancake Day. The event is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant. The music starts at 7 a.m. with Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. $10 at the door; free for kids 5 and younger.

Looking for live music tonight? Here are some options:

Petty Union (a Tom Petty tribute group) plays at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. 9 p.m. $10 cover charge.

Local favorite Ash Can School performs, starting at 8 p.m., at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

And Wisconsin favorite Pat McCurdy brings his brand of music and comedy to the Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10. Get tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/5415317.

