 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Saturday, April 9

Easter bunny cartoon

It’s Unicorn Day, and if you see one, please call the Kenosha News right away! The holiday celebrates the beloved mythological creatures, who are integral parts of many fairy tales and legends. To celebrate, bake up some fanciful “unicorn cupcakes” by decorating with brightly colored frosting and sprinkles. Can’t have a unicorn without sprinkles!

Head Downtown today for the new Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants are welcome to visit 31 participating businesses to collect Easter eggs. Eggs filled with candy and stickers are available for children, and eggs featuring coupons and special offers will be available for adults. Go to VisitKenosha.com/BunnyHop for the list of participating businesses. The event also includes a giveaway. Spend $50 in Downtown Kenosha during the event and enter to win a $200 Downtown Kenosha Gift Card. Go to VisitKenosha.com/BunnyHop for the entry form link.

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for a new exhibit featuring works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass). The reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

People are also reading…

Carthage College student Natalie Lall — a 2018 graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha — is directing the two-character play “Big Guns” at Carthage. The final performance is 3 p.m. today in the college’s Studio Theatre. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

In Racine, the annual Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, is open through April 23 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert