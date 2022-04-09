Today's events for Saturday, April 9

It’s Unicorn Day, and if you see one, please call the Kenosha News right away! The holiday celebrates the beloved mythological creatures, who are integral parts of many fairy tales and legends. To celebrate, bake up some fanciful “unicorn cupcakes” by decorating with brightly colored frosting and sprinkles. Can’t have a unicorn without sprinkles!

Head Downtown today for the new Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants are welcome to visit 31 participating businesses to collect Easter eggs. Eggs filled with candy and stickers are available for children, and eggs featuring coupons and special offers will be available for adults. Go to VisitKenosha.com/BunnyHop for the list of participating businesses. The event also includes a giveaway. Spend $50 in Downtown Kenosha during the event and enter to win a $200 Downtown Kenosha Gift Card. Go to VisitKenosha.com/BunnyHop for the entry form link.

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for a new exhibit featuring works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass). The reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Carthage College student Natalie Lall — a 2018 graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha — is directing the two-character play “Big Guns” at Carthage. The final performance is 3 p.m. today in the college’s Studio Theatre. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

In Racine, the annual Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, is open through April 23 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.