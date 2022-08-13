Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 13

It’s Garage Sale Day, so venture forth and don’t come home until you’ve found an ugly lamp!

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival continues on the church grounds, 2224 45th St. Live music today features Joey Belotti and the Change Machine (5 to 6:45 p.m.) and Vinyl Remix (6:45 to 10 p.m.). The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. today (and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday). All the festival food favorites are back, too, including fried dough.

The Sweet Corn Festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (and Sunday) at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers. The two-day festival will feature local food trucks, live music and craft vendors — in addition to all that sweet corn. Admission is free.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show. The featured artists are Chuck Keller, Nancy Neider and Sherri Wistrom. The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

Babe-alon 5 is performing a “Winter Wonderland” show (seriously) starting at 7 tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha. The Chicago-based singers perform songs from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, along with “absurdity, hilarity and vulgarity.” Tickets are $15 for non-reserved general admission seats or $20 for reserved seating at kenoshaentertainment.com.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

The Wisconsin State Fair wraps up this weekend, running through Sunday at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Free entertainment includes daily free shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.