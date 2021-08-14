Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 14

It’s Garage Sale Day, so venture forth and don’t come home until you’ve found an ugly lamp!

The Holy Rosary Church Festival continues today behind the church and school, 2224 45th St. All the favorites are back: Italian food specialties, raffles, games and live music. The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. today and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Sweet Corn Festival is today (and Sunday) at Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. The two-day festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and will feature local food trucks, live music and craft vendors, in addition to all that sweet corn. Live music will be performed today, featuring Fallon Schultz at 10:30 a.m., Michael Pace at 12:30 p.m. and Haley Klinkhammer at 4 p.m. Admission is free. A $10 wristband is required to have unlimited access to the giant inflatable slide, obstacle course and jump pad. For more information, visit www.smithpumpkinfarm.com

Looking for live music tonight? Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., has a busy schedule, with Indigo Canyon starting things off at 6 p.m. on the patio. Rusty Chicken is also on the bill. SuperChad performs at about 9 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Fair wraps up this weekend, running through Sunday (Aug. 15) at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Free entertainment includes the Sea Lion Splash show, daily free shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.

