Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 20

The Kenosha County Fair continues today. Entertainment includes the acoustic duo Justus (noon) and the popular Top 40 country band Bella Cain (8:30 p.m.) The Grandstand features racing, starting at 6:45 p.m. Also today: The Pie Auction is 7 p.m. The fairgrounds in Wilmot are open 8 a.m. to midnight today through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Daily admission is $10 for adults (ages 12 and older), $7 for senior citizens (ages 65 and up), $5 for children ages 7-11 and free for children 6 and under. Retired or active military members (ID required) are admitted for $7. General parking is free. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

“Picnic in the Park” is 4 to 9 p.m. today in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The community celebration includes free children’s games, food trucks and live music starting at 4 p.m. The grand finale is a fireworks show at dusk. Admission is free.

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues Festival — featuring Richard Elliot as the headliner — starts at 12:45 p.m. with a cooking demonstration in the HarborPark Celebration Place. The music starts at 2 p.m. with R&B singer Lady A of Lake County, Ill. Tickets are $35 at the gate. VIP tickets start at $90. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to mahonefund.org.

The all-day music festival America’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus is noon to 11 a.m. outside Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha. The band members of Lunde and the Kenosha Creative Space curated a mix of original music artists from the Midwest, including, in order starting at 12:45 p.m., Marble Teeth, Sun Silo, Joey Belotti & The Change Machine, Claudio Parrone Jr, Rookie, GGOOLLDD, LUNDE, Deeper and the modern soul band The O’Mys. Tickets are $20.

The Twin Lakes Corn Fest wraps up today in Lance Park, including a 6 p.m. performance by the award-winning Aquanuts Water-Ski Team. Admission is $5 for all-you-can-eat corn. You can purchase tickets at the door via cash, credit card, Paypal or Venmo. Kids under 5 are free.