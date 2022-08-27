Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 27

It’s Banana Lovers Day, which is the perfect excuse for indulging your love of the world’s most popular fruit. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, or slice a banana on your cereal; munch on banana bread with your lunch; and relax after supper with a banana split. Don’t feel guilty; you’re loading up on potassium.

“Picnic in the Park” is 4 to 9 p.m. today in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The community celebration includes free children’s games, food trucks and live music starting at 4 p.m. The grand finale is a fireworks show at dusk. Admission is free.

Pleasant Prairie’s BBQ in the Park — a new event — features bands, a bag toss tournament, bingo and — of course — food. BBQ in the Park is 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today (and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday) at Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie. The event takes place near the RecPlex, in front of the ballfields. Admission is free.

The Downtown “Sip & Stroll” is 1 to 5 p.m. today. Participants will have the chance to sample about 20 wine, beer, and fermented seltzers offerings. The event also includes games, live music, snacks — and special offers at participating businesses. Participants can walk along the Downtown event route, or hop on and off Kenosha’s rubber-wheel trolley or an electric streetcar. (Rides are free today to event participants.) Check-in starts at noon Saturday at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. The cost is $40 per person. For more details, go to VisitKenosha.com/ SipDowntown.

The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol is hosting “Summer’s Last Fling!” From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, visitors to Pringle can take part in free, self-guided, family friendly nature activities. The Nature Center is located at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park. The nature activities will be posted at the front door of the building. No registration is required; come and leave when you like. For more details, go to pringlenc.org/events.

The 2022 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 3) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.