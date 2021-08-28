Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 28

The Kenosha Kingfish wrap up the team’s Legends Weekend with a Celebrity Softball Game at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road, featuring former professional athletes Pat Mahomes Sr., who played for the Kenosha Twins, Brewers great Paul Molitor, relief pitcher Rollie Fingers, former Packer Mike McKenzie and Badgers football star Montee Ball. The event ends with fireworks. 6:05 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information and to buy tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting a Super Saturday Open House event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Aug. 28). Everyone is welcome. The club meets in Union Grove at 1014 Vine St. Everyone, at any experience level, is welcome to join the group. For more information, check the club’s Facebook Page.

The Rotten Bros. with Terry Peterson and Benjamin Holt will perform starting at 7:30 tonight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.

One of Kenosha’s favorite bands, Bella Cain, will perform tonight at Mason’s Eatery & Pub. The music starts at 9 p.m. at Mason’s, 7000 74th Place.