Today's events for Saturday, Aug. 6

It’s Sandcastle Day, so get busy building your (temporary) dream house at one of our area beaches. Be careful when the tide comes in!

The St. Peter’s Catholic Church Festival continues today with live music, games and raffles. The festival is open 3 to 11 p.m. today outside the church, 2224 30th Ave. Live music tonight is from the Doo-Wop Daddies, performing from 7:15 to 10:45 p.m. Food includes the Lithuanian potato dish kugelis, along with festival favorites like pizza, cheese curds and roasted corn. The popular dessert and ice cream booth is also open.

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Rockford Rivets today at Simmons Field. The 6:35 p.m. game is also Nurse Appreciation Night, with a “Nurse Elvis” bobblehead giveaway. Stick around for post-game fireworks. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

The final performance of “The Barber of Seville,” presented by the Kenosha Opera Festival, is 7 tonight in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Gioachino Rossini’s comedy premiered in 1816 and has remained popular ever since. Note: The opera will be presented in Italian with English supertitles, accompanied by an orchestra. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for senior citizens and $15 for students. For more information about the group and to buy tickets, go to kenoshaopera festival.com.

The Peacetree Music Festival continues today in Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. on the lakefront. The music fest is open noon to 11 p.m. today. Admission is $20.

It’s time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The Wisconsin State Fair is open at the fairgrounds in West Allis. Daily highlights include free Kids From Wisconsin shows at the Amphitheater, the ever-popular Racing Pigs and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.