Today's events for Saturday, Dec. 10

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s annual Christmas concert is 7 tonight in Carthage College’s Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission is free, and tickets are not required. A free shuttle will be available to take audience members from the south campus parking lot to the chapel entrance. The shuttle will start at 6 p.m. and will also be running after the concert ends. A free livestream will be available online. Log on at carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/webcast-3/

Tonight is the final performance of Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” at UW-Parkside in the Main Stage Theater. 7 p.m. Bonus: Before Saturday’s finale performance, the theater department is hosting a Costume Cosplay Contest. Prizes include cash, tickets to Parkside events, bragging rights and trophies. The contest starts at 6 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of “the Rita” at UW-Parkside. Judging will take play during a pre-play reception. Contestants should “wear any type of costume your heart desires.” Also, the first 20 guests in costume attending the play will get 50% off their ticket price. For more details, email barberl@uwp.edu. Tickets are $10-$20 at uwp.edu/therita.

“Frozen the Musical Jr.” continues today at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. Performances are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students (with an ID) and free for children age 3 and younger. Tickets are sold at the door and online at https://sjcatheater.ludus.com/

Lakeside Players’ production of “A Seussified Christmas Carol” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The show is described as “a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 at rhodecenter.org and at the door.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show” through Dec. 24. A reception, with free refreshments and artists on hand to meet the public, is 6 to 9 this evening. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” continues tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The stage adaptation of the animated film features all the beloved characters and songs, including “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl.” For tickets and more information, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.