Today's events for Saturday, Dec. 17

It’s Maple Syrup Day, so pour it on! Yes, it covers pancakes and waffles, but get creative and squeeze some on your spaghetti, too. Enjoy!

The Holiday Winter HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. Vendor booths will be on three floors (all fully accessible). Also at the market: Santa will visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities with the Snow Princess take place throughout the day. And Indigo Canyon will provide live music from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be food to purchase and eat onsite and a full bar, too.

At the Kenosha Public Market — open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. — it’s an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Anyone who shows up wearing “your ugliest, fluffiest, itchiest Christmas Sweater, “ will receive a 4-pack of hand-painted ornaments (while they last). Also, children are invited to roast their own s’mores.

The public is invited to visit with Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. (Visits are free; take your own photos.) Also, the Southport Lighthouse is open for climbing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. A free “Christmas Tree Ship” program is at noon.

Though the Winter Solstice — the shortest day and longest night of the year — doesn’t happen until Dec. 21, the folks at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, are getting a jump on the new season with a Winter Solstice Night Hike tonight. Participants should check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of three time slots before embarking on a self-guided, interactive night hike through the trails of Bristol Woods County Park, finishing “with hopes for the new year at the yule log.” Note: Registration is required. Sign up in advance for the Dec. 17 hike at pringlenc.org/events. The cost is $6 (free for Pringle members).

This is the final weekend to visit the Jerry Smith Farm’s Holiday Light Walk at 7150 18th St. in Somers. The event includes the Country Store, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. today (and Sunday). Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for updates on Santa’s schedule at the farm.