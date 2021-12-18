Today's events for Saturday, Dec. 18

It’s Bake Cookies Day. And it’s no good to bake cookies without SHARING them, right? We like anything without coconut!

Speaking of cookies: The 12th annual Cookies With Santa event is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Lou Perrine’s Gas and Groceries, 5145 Sheridan Road. The free event includes cookie decorating, pictures, raffles and goodie bags. The special guest is Kenosha native Tristan Jass, a basketball player and content creator known for his YouTube Channel and Instagram account, which have millions of subscribers. He is an active content creator, influencer, and social media star.

There are two indoor holiday markets today in Downtown Kenosha:

The Kenosha HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. There will be holiday foods, arts and crafts, gift items and live music by Indigo Canyon. Food, adult beverages and hot chocolate will be available at the bar. Bonus: Santa Claus will visit with children (and adults) from 9 a.m. to noon in The Cafe.

The Kenosha Public Market is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St., with a full bar and downstairs lounge, and Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. Vendors will be in the music room. Also, Mrs. Claus will be at The Vault to help children write letters to Santa Claus and send them in a magic mailbox.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s Christmas concert is 7 p.m. in Carthage College’s Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Free tickets can be reserved online at carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets/. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door. Note: A free livestream is available at carthage.edu/multimedia starting at 7 p.m.

