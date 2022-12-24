Today's events for Saturday, Dec. 24

It’s Christmas Eve — and you know what that means! (We’re not sure what we mean, either, but we just get excited for Christmas.) And in case you forgot that it’s almost Christmas, it’s also Eggnog Day. Cheers!

Here’s a great way to celebrate Eggnog Day: Pour a glass (you can make your own or buy it pre-mixed) and settle in for some heartwarming holiday moments tonight: NBC is showing “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starting at 7. Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell and Henry Travers star in this tale of George Bailey, who runs a small-town building and loan business and believes he is a failure at life. Until his guardian angel shows him otherwise. Over on TBS tonight, the annual 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon also starts at 7 p.m. You can watch Ralphie scheme to get his BB gun while you wait up to catch Santa Claus in the act!

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting its annual “Holiday Gnome Hunt” in December, all month long in Bristol Woods. Participants can find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 Pringle Nature Center family membership. To enter the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to the nature center by Dec. 31 to be entered into the drawing. This program is free, self-guided, and suitable for all ages.

The reel world: Need a break from all the holiday hustle and bustle? Head to a local movie theater and munch some popcorn while watching a film on a big screen. And don’t feel guilty: Lots of people go to the movies on Christmas Eve. New movies playing in theaters include the epic tale “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the animated sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans,” a Whitney Houston bio-pic and the Hollywood drama “Babylon,” starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and set in the 1920s.

Merry Christmas ... now tackle someone: The NFL offers gifts (or lumps of coal, depending on how your team is playing) to its fans this season. There’s a full slate of games on Christmas Eve. Games on Saturday include the Buffalo Bills visiting the Chicago Bears (noon on CBS) and the division-winning Minnesota Vikings hosting the New York Giants (noon on Fox).