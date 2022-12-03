Today's events for Saturday, Dec. 3

Dec. 3 is Make a Gift Day, so get creative with that glue gun and macaroni.

Kenosha’s Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., jump into the holiday season today with the International Holiday Celebration (10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Public Museum) and Victorian Christmas (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Civil War Museum). Visitors will find live music, food, demonstrations and craft projects. Admission is free to all the events.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting a holiday boutique and bakery from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be hand-crafted holiday gifts, wreaths and decorations made from natural materials gathered on the Hawthorn grounds. Visitors can also “stock up on homemade cookies, cakes and candies packaged and perfect for gifts, or for your own holiday table,” organizers said.

“Frozen the Musical Jr.” continues today at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 11. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students (with an ID) and free for children age 3 and younger. Tickets are sold at the door and online at https://sjcatheater.ludus.com/

Christmas at Kemper — featuring the historic Durkee Mansion and the Gallery of Trees — is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 6501 Third Ave. Self-guided tours of the Durkee Mansion show off the “Victorian Winter Elegance” decorations. Next to the mansion is the Gallery of Trees, featuring two floors of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces. (There is elevator access to the second floor.) Admission to both is free. Raffle tickets are sold at the Gallery of Trees for a chance to win a tree or other item. There are also silent auctions at the Gallery of Trees.

Also at Kemper Center today (and Sunday) is the Kenosha Public Market’s Holiday Market. The market, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., features a large outdoor heated tent, plus more vendors (and a cafe) inside the Kemper Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. Kids can pick up free s’mores kits and meet with Mrs. Claus, who will help them write letters to Santa. Admission is free.

Lakeside Players’ production of “A Seussified Christmas Carol” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The show is described as “a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-4. Performances continue Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $10 and are available at rhodecenter.org and at the door.

The 16th Street Studios in Racine — home to 70-some area artists — is hosting a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Visitors can meet with artists, tour their studios and purchase everything from paintings to pottery and jewelry. Food will be available. Admission is free. Free parking is available on the street and in the east and west lots. Enter the historic building, located at 1405 16th St., on its northside at either of its two entrances, topped canopies marked 1405 and 1515. racineartsandbusinesscenter.com/events