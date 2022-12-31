Today's events for Saturday, Dec. 31

Happy new year! Dec. 31 is New Year’s Eve, when we count down to a new year. It’s also Champagne Day, so raise a glass to 2023 at midnight. Cheers!

Gnome alert! Today is your last chance to head to the Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., and take part in its Holiday Gnome Hunt. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit pringlenc.org/events for more information.

There are many ways to spend the last day (and night) of 2022, with local venues hosting live music and other entertainment:

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., ushers out 2022 with comedy shows (featuring comedians John DiResta and Patti Vasquez) at 6 and 8 p.m., plus live music by Joey Belotti and the Change Machine, DJ Dan Hanni spinning dance hits into the night. Tickets ($49) include hot and cold hors d’oeuvres. For tickets, go to hap2it.com or call the hotel at 262-658-3281.

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., has live entertainment all evening on New Year’s Eve, including Beaker and Ex-Uncle starting at 9 p.m. A surf-and-turf dinner starts at 5 p.m. Call 262-652-6454 for dinner reservations.

The downtown Stella Hotel & Ballroom is serving a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner. The party package includes a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, the dinner and then post-dinner dancing and celebrating. Call 262-842-2000 for reservations.

New Year’s Eve is a big night at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., with live music and celebrating at the expansive venue. The band Party Obvious performs, starting at 8:30 p.m. facebook.com/bratstop

The Apis Restaurant, 614 56th St., has a DJ starting at 10 p.m. in the downstairs lounge. ($10 cover after 10 p.m. No advanced purchase necessary.) Call 262-220-7120 for more information.

However you choose to celebrate, have fun and be safe out there!