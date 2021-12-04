 Skip to main content
Today's events for Saturday, Dec. 4

Gallery of Trees Grinch tree in detail.jpg

This bright green Grinch tree is part of this year’s Gallery of Trees event at Kemper Center, open through Dec. 5.

It’s Cookie Day! The best way to celebrate? Bake a dozen (or two) and enjoy them warm out of the oven. Or scarf down a package of Oreos. Our choice? The seasonal Gingerbread Oreo cookie. Sweet!

It’s a super Saturday of festive activities today at Kenosha’s Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Admission is free to all the events, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inside the Public Museum, visitors will find an International Market with sweets, crafts and gifts. Throughout the day, Ballet Folklorico Tayahua and the MGV Men’s German Chorus will be performing.

The Civil War Museum’s Victorian Christmas features free admission to the “Fiery Trial” Gallery, games, crafts and live music from Ed Pierce and the Palmyra Eagle Brass Band (11 a.m.), the MGV Harmonia German Men’s Choir (1 p.m.) and the band Frogwater (2:30 p.m.), performing festive Irish favorites and holiday music. For more information about the museums, go to https://museums.kenosha.org/

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free.

This is your final weekend to visit The Gallery of Trees in the Kemper Conference Center, next to the Durkee Mansion, 6501 Third Ave. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree, wreath or mantelpiece. The Gallery of Tree is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free.

