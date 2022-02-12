Today's events for Saturday, Feb. 12

Happy Darwin Day, a time to celebrate Charles Robert Darwin and his theory of evolution. Now go out and learn something today!

It’s Valentine’s Day Eve Eve, and a great way to celebrate is by attending a free opening reception for an art exhibit. (It’s a great way to score some free snacks, too!). Opening receptions today include:

“Support the Staff” show opening reception, 6 to 9 p.m. at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road. This exhibit showcases the artwork created by the gallery’s support staff: Elizabeth Dary, Betsy Davis, Missy Isley-Poltrock, Lynn A. Johnston, Jude Linden, Eileen Martin and Shelby Nesmith.

“The Figure in the Story: An Art Exhibit by Margaret Clark” opening reception,5 p.m. at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. Clark’s photo-realistic painting style “integrates the distorted scale, alternate perspectives and odd pairings that form these contrived landscapes.”

“Broken Heart Art Show” opening reception, 6 p.m. to midnight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. More than a dozen local artists created pieces that explore the meaning of love.

“1-Inch-by-1-Inch Challenge” opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. at ArtWorks Gallery, 4513 Sheridan Road. Local artists create pieces in a tiny space, roughly the size of a stamp, for this annual show.

You can start your Valentine’s Weekend tonight with Yesterday’s Children. The horn-driven band is performing classic tunes — think bands like Chicago, Bryan Setzer, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams, The Grass Roots and sometimes even Frank Sinatra — at the Wyndam Garden Hotel on the harbor, 5125 Sixth Ave. The Valentine’s Dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10, with the option of adding a prime rib buffet. Get tickets at hap2it.com.

