 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Saturday, Feb. 12

artists palette.jpg

There are several free receptions on Feb. 12 for local art exhibits.

Happy Darwin Day, a time to celebrate Charles Robert Darwin and his theory of evolution. Now go out and learn something today!

It’s Valentine’s Day Eve Eve, and a great way to celebrate is by attending a free opening reception for an art exhibit. (It’s a great way to score some free snacks, too!). Opening receptions today include:

“Support the Staff” show opening reception, 6 to 9 p.m. at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road. This exhibit showcases the artwork created by the gallery’s support staff: Elizabeth Dary, Betsy Davis, Missy Isley-Poltrock, Lynn A. Johnston, Jude Linden, Eileen Martin and Shelby Nesmith.

“The Figure in the Story: An Art Exhibit by Margaret Clark” opening reception,5 p.m. at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. Clark’s photo-realistic painting style “integrates the distorted scale, alternate perspectives and odd pairings that form these contrived landscapes.”

People are also reading…

“Broken Heart Art Show” opening reception, 6 p.m. to midnight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. More than a dozen local artists created pieces that explore the meaning of love.

“1-Inch-by-1-Inch Challenge” opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. at ArtWorks Gallery, 4513 Sheridan Road. Local artists create pieces in a tiny space, roughly the size of a stamp, for this annual show.

You can start your Valentine’s Weekend tonight with Yesterday’s Children. The horn-driven band is performing classic tunes — think bands like Chicago, Bryan Setzer, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams, The Grass Roots and sometimes even Frank Sinatra — at the Wyndam Garden Hotel on the harbor, 5125 Sixth Ave. The Valentine’s Dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10, with the option of adding a prime rib buffet. Get tickets at hap2it.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert