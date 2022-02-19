Today's events for Saturday, Feb. 19

Today is the final day of National Jell-O Week, so get working on that lime Jell-O mold, filled with lots of pineapple tidbits. We like ours topped with Cool Whip, please.

Kenosha Restaurant Week starts today, kicking off nine days of dining out specials. This year, 53 Kenosha County businesses are taking part. In addition to the dining deals, there are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

Looking for live music tonight? Here are some options:

Darkside plays at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. 9 p.m. $10 cover charge.

The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform “classic country” tunes from 8 to 11 p.m. at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine. No cover.

HiFI Superstar plays from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Reefpoint Brew House, at 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway on Racine’s Downtown lakefront. No cover.

The Roundabouts, featuring a cast of local music veterans, perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at TG’s, 4120 Seventh Ave.

German pop music will be performed by Pieptone, starting at 8 p.m., at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

And Wisconsin favorite Pat McCurdy brings his brand of music and comedy to the Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 125 Sixth Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10. Get tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/5367210.

