Feb. 25 is International Sword Swallower’s Day but definitely do NOT try this at home! Instead, enjoy the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. Find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is performing “Symphonic Gems” 3 p.m. today at Reuther Central High School’s Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, 624 57th St. The concert will feature French horn soloist Neil Kimel. A former member of the Kenosha Symphony, Kimel is currently playing in the orchestra of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Saturday’s concert “offers a mix of moods from exotic to classic,” concert organizers said. Tickets are $30 for adults. Children and college students with a student ID are admitted free of charge. For more details, go to kenoshasymphony.org. Note: The event will conclude with a post-concert gathering with soloist Kimel.

Local author L.F. Seitz will be at Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A, from noon to 3 p.m. today, to meet with readers and sign books. Her novel “The Rising” is available for purchase in-store and online at Blue House Books. The novel is set in Kenosha and features bloodshed, demon attacks and a species called the Nephilim — all related to something called The Rising.

The play “fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life” by Sarah Gubbins continues tonight at Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. This drama tells the story of Jo, a high school junior in LaGrange, Ill., whose life is changed when she reads the famous novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, continuing March 2-4. Tickets are $8-$14. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The play, written by Lorraine Hansberry, debuted on Broadway in 1959, starring Sidney Poitier. The story follows a black family’s experiences in south Chicago, as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, continuing March 3-5 in Kenosha. Tickets are $13-$15 and are available in advance through the Fleeing Artist Theatre’s Facebook page and at the door.

“The Tin Woman” continues tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The story follows Joy, who — after receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life — instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, running through March 12. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.