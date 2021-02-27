 Skip to main content
Today's events: For Saturday, Feb. 27
Milwaukee Zoo polar bear

Happy Polar Bear Day! To visit a polar bear, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo. Find details at www.milwaukeezoo.org.

 Milwaukee Zoo Photo

It’s Polar Bear Day, and they should be enjoying all this snow on the ground. Though it is melting at a fast clip. Sorry, bears.

It’s also Real Bread Week, celebrating the wonder of bread ... glorious, crusty bread! You can find great bread — and other carbs — among the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. Find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., is featuring comedian Greg Schwem tonight. 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Cat’s Meow, a modernized early rock ‘n’ roll quartet that throws some love to B sides of rocking music from the 1950s era, is performing tonight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. The music starts at 9 p.m.; doors open at 8 p.m. Admission is $7; masks are required.

