Feb. 4 is Take Your Child to the Library Day and, lucky for us, the Kenosha Public Library branches are open today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at mykpl.info/

Kenosha’s Snow Daze festival is 1 to 4 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. at the harbor. In the park, ice sculptors from Art Below Zero will create an ice dragon, starting at 1 p.m., in keeping with the theme of Enchanted Ice Kingdom. There will be more sculptures in the park, plus 40-plus ice sculptures outside businesses and other venues in the Downtown area. Admission is free, as is skating on the city’s outdoor ice rink, also in Veterans Memorial Park. For more details, including a map of the ice sculptures, go to visitkenosha.com/snowdaze.

Go off to see the wizard at the Rhode Center for the Arts! Kenosha’s Lakeside Players are performing “The Wizard of Oz” at the Downtown theater, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 18. Tickets are $17 for adults; $14 for senior citizens and students. 262-671-8023 or rhodecenter.org.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” continues tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. This is the high school version of the Broadway musical, based on the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl. In the story, the world-famous candy maker Willy Wonka opens the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8650 26th Ave. The show takes place at a spelling bee, so brush up on your word knowledge! Performances are 7:30 tonight, continuing Feb. 9-11. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Looking for live music tonight? The Peacetree All-Stars perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

Winterfest continues today and Sunday in Lake Geneva, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. There are also ice sculptures Downtown and, this evening, bonfires on the beach. For details, go to visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest