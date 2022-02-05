Today's events for Saturday, Feb. 5

Before you do anything today, make sure to take a few moments to celebrate World Nutella Day. Indulge your love for the chocolate hazelnut spread ... on toast, on a cracker or straight out of the jar!

Kenosha’s Downtown Snow Daze Festival returns to Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. at the harbor, today. The free event is 1 to 4 p.m., with the ice sculptors from Art Below Zero creating a sculpture in the park. More ice sculptures can be found throughout Downtown. The theme is Candy Land, with free candy handed out the park to the first 1,000 kids who visit the sculpture carving demonstrations. You can find a lot of the ice sculptures, and download a map showing their locations, at visitkenosha.com/snowdaze.

Also in Downtown Kenosha today, Public Craft Brewing Co. is hosting a new event: the Winter Warmer Beer Festival and 16 Oz. Fun Run. The event takes place outside of Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. The one-mile run/walk starts at 10 a.m.; the outdoor beer festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. The $50 entry fee includes a sampling glass, knit hat, the 1-mile run, post-run snacks and access to 25 beers.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., hosts its “Anything Goes” show through the month of February. The opening reception is 1 to 4 pm. today. It is free and open to the public.

Snow sculpting wraps ups today at the 27th annual Winterfest in Lake Geneva. Fifteen teams from across the U.S. are working on their creations for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. The sculptures can be viewed downtown on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. All sculpting must be completed by 1 p.m. There’s also a festival and ice sculptures on downtown streets. Find details online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest

