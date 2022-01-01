Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 1

Happy new year! Yes, it’s the start of a fresh 12 months on the calendar. It’s also Fruitcake Toss Day, so if you’ve got any leftovers ... out it goes! However, fruitcake has a shelf life of a few hundred years, so we might hang onto it. You never know when you need some emergency snacking supplies.

Why not start off the new year with a nice cool dip into Lake Michigan? Dan Vaccaro of Diver Dan’s Scuba Center has been organizing the annual “Polar Bear Plunge” for several years. Be at Simmons Island Beach about 10:30 this morning for the 11 a.m. plunge. “Plungers” should wear something to cover their feet and bring something warm to wear when they get out of the water.

You can stay dry but still greet 2022 near Lake Michigan. Join Heather Poyner and friends for the annual Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming, a community drum circle starting at noon today outside the Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. All ages are welcome to drum with weather-proof percussion instruments. Admission is free; bring your own chair if needed. For more information, call 262-914-9352.

Still looking to enjoy some holiday lights? Head to the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., for its “Wonderland of Lights.” Visitors drive through the light show after entering the zoo grounds at the 200 Goold Street gate entrance. The “Wonderland” features decorated trees, characters and a whole tunnel of lights. 6 to 9 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 and younger. This is a drive-through only experience, with no walking allowed. racinezoo.org.

