Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 14

Go fly a kite! Seriously, get out there and celebrate International Kite Day.

Last call for holiday tours at the historic Durkee Mansion: The mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is open for free, self-guided tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Note: The Kenosha Public Market is also open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kemper Center.

Looking for live music tonight? The Georgia Rae Family Band performs starting at 8 night (Jan. 14) at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. $15 at the door.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show” through Jan. 29. An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. this evening. The Jan. 14 reception is free, and refreshments are available. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The final performances of the musical “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson is tonight at Indian Trail High School, 6800 60th St. In the two-character play, Anthony arrives at classmate Caroline’s door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn’t been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Here’s your chance to try an Olympic sport: The Racine Curling Club is hosting Learn-2 Curl at the club on Saturday. Registration and payment are due in advance. You can sign up through a link on the club’s Facebook page. The cost for the one-hour workshop is $10. Timeslots are available from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Note: It’s about 40 degrees on the ice. Dressing in warm layers is recommended, along with gym shoes. The best part? No skating skills are required — and this is easier than trying to run a marathon.