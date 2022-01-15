Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 15

Happy Bagel Day. Start your day with an Everything Bagel and try to work in at least one Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, too. You can swear off carbs again starting tomorrow.

The 2022 Winter Free Fishing Weekend is today and Sunday. People of all ages can fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp. This includes all inland waters and Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. If you do venture out on the ice, BE CAREFUL! A free fishing workshop is Saturday in the Pike Lake Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. For more details, go to http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/anglereducation/freefishingweekend.html. Just don’t look for us on the ice. We’ll be warming up inside.

Looking for live music tonight? Here are some options:

The Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., hosts Forever Flannel. 9 p.m. $10 cover charge.

George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine, has a punk/rock/metal show with Slaughter Party, Venganza and Grislier. 8 p.m. $5 cover charge.

Kelly’s Bleachers II, 7805 S. Loomis Road in Wind Lake, features The First Wave, playing a 1980s “new wave” tribute show. 9 p.m. to midnight.

Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave., features Oscar Green and Malcom Wright. The music starts at 9 p.m.

Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St. in Racine, has the classic rock and original tunes performed by Indigo Canyon. Starting at 9 p.m.

Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Racine, features the classic rock of Fall Hazard. 8 to 11 p.m.

