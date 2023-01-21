Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 21

Say hello to our furry friends! Not to be outdone: It’s Squirrel Appreciation Day on Saturday, Jan. 21. To celebrate, leave some unsalted peanuts outside for them to enjoy.

The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol offers a Guided Snowshoe Hike, 1 to 2:30 p.m. today (weather permitting): Snowshoeing is a great way to experience the beauty of winter while getting some exercise outdoors. Whether it’s your first time, or you’re an experienced snowshoer, Pringle staffers invite you to join this slow-paced snowshoe hike through the trails of Bristol Woods. The cost is $5 a person, for ages 5 and older. Space is limited. Register in advance at pringlenc.org/events.

Last night for the show! The “Lost in Time” adult-themed musical burlesque show at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56h St., features a live band in Kenosha group Tail Spin, led by trumpeter Keith Browne and features vocalist Erin McKeon Riccio. Tailspin also features “the powerful vocal talents of Erin McKeon Riccio. Performances are tonight at 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and can be purchased online at ktownburlesque.com.

The 2023 Winter Free Fishing Weekend is Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22. People of all ages can fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp. This includes all inland waters in Kenosha County and Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River and includes ice fishing, too.

Why not try your hand in decorating a quilt? A Kindness Week Community Quilt project continues daily through Jan. 21 at the Civil War Museum Resource Center, 5400 First Ave.Throughout Kindness Week, visitors are invited to come to the Civil War Museum and decorate a fabric square with markers to show how you practice kindness every day. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show” through Jan. 29. An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. this evening. The Jan. 14 reception is free, and refreshments are available. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.