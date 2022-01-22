Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 22:

It’s Hot Sauce Day, so pour it on. It’s cold outside, so warm up with some spice.

Now the NFL Playoffs really start: Our own Green Bay Packers are hosting the San Francisco 49ers tonight at Lambeau Field. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on Fox as Aaron Rodgers tries to finally beat the one team he hasn’t been able to knock off in the playoffs. Even better than a revenge game, however, is a kringle. And this isn’t just any kringle: Racine’s O&H Danish Bakery has a Frozen Tundra Kringle, filled with cream cheese and dark chocolate “tundra chunks.” Enjoy a slice every time the Packers score. And if they lose? Bury your feelings under a thick layer of creamy icing.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is raffling off four pieces of artwork this month, and this weekend is your last chance to get in on the raffle. Raffle tickets will only be available at the gallery, for $1 each or six for $5. You need not be present to win. Raffle tickets will be sold through Sunday, with the winners contacted on Monday. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting “Oh, So Appealing,” a juried art show, through Jan. 30. The show was juried by Trenton Baylor, a sculptor and an associate art professor in UW-Parkside’s art and design department. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

