Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 28

Today is Kazoo Day, so go ahead and annoy (or thrill) your family members by playing the buzzing little instrument. Just remember: You’ve got to hum into a kazoo to make a sound, and it might be better if you did so outside.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, 5126 Sixth Ave., will host 90 minutes of professional comedy tonight. Dr. Bill Miller takes the stage tonight at 8 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside. There is an admission fee.

See a performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata at 1 p.m. today in the H. F. Johnson Recital Hall at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Acclaimed artist and Carthage cello instructor Peter Thomas, along with pianist Matthew Bergey, will perform the sonata. Dimitri Shapovalov, associate professor of music, will introduce the history and context for the work. This is part of the Carthage Art Symposium: Beauty in Expression, a Visual and Performing Arts Symposium, to showcase its new collection of Soviet-era artwork, donated by collectors Samuel and Berry Shoen.

No food or drink meant as much to Civil War soldiers as coffee. They talked about it, wrote about it, and dreamed about it. Based on firsthand soldier accounts, the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., will host a Coffee and Civil War Workshop today that explores the different methods soldiers used to obtain and brew their coffee, and discuss what they used as substitutes when coffee beans were scarce. Take a curated guided tour of the Fiery Trial gallery, watch demos of how to brew alternative Civil War coffee drinks, and taste local blends. Instructors will be Shannon Cheney, Doug Dammann and Steve Acker. It will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; price is $20 general admission, $16 for Friends of the Kenosha Public Museums members.

In Racine, the Spectrum Gallery at DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive near Lake Michigan, features the works of 32 artists in its January Fine Arts Invitational Show, open through Feb. 6. It’s a diverse show, with works including drawings, paintings, photography, fiber arts and ceramics. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and “by serendipity” or appointment. 262-634-4345.