Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 29

It’s Puzzle Day, so enjoy whatever form of puzzle you like, from crossword (we need a 16-letter word for “bridge”) to jigsaw (where’s that corner piece of sky?).

You can escape the cold for a few hours by visiting the Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park (inside the Expo Building), with more than 300 boats on display. And while you may be looking for your next yacht, we’re excited to see that Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel is back! The water-loving rodent will be performing today (and Sunday) during the boat show. For details, go to MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.

“The Niceties,” a one-act play written by Eleanor Burgess, continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. In the drama, a college student meets with her professor about an important paper she has written on political issues. This meeting turns explosive as the two women battle from diverse points of view over the use of words, ideas and of convictions. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu.

The K-Town Burlesque is back at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This show is called “Seventh Heaven” and is set in a speakeasy (in heaven) with live music, skits and burlesque dancing. 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $18, plus a $25 option for table seating, which includes candlelight and table service. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.rhodecenter.org.

Carthage College students are performing the two-person musical “The Last Five Years.” The plot tells the story of a failed marriage, told from opposing viewpoints and timelines. The final performance is 7:30 tonight in the college’s Recital Hall. Tickets are $7. carthage.edu/tickets

The Racine Concert Band plays a free concert 7 tonight in Bedford Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The program includes the world premiere of a new piece by UW-Parkside professor James Crowley, featuring poems from four local poets. Tickets are free and can be reserved at uwp.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.