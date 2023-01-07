Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 7

Jan. 7 is Bobblehead Day. Or, as we call it, the most wonderful holiday of the year. Nod your head (several times) if you agree. It’s the perfect time to visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located at 170 S. First St. (second floor) in Milwaukee. The venue, which features the world’s largest collection of Bobbleheads, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 (free for kids under age 5). It’s free to visit the museum’s store, which features an astounding 500-plus bobbleheads and other merchandise.

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting a Nature Hike from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 7. This is a free, staff-guided casual walk in Bristol Woods with a different route, length and topic each time. Today’s hike is called “The Long One!” as in “2022 was another long year for many of us, so let’s clear out the cobwebs with a long hike.” This will be a moderate-paced, 2.25-mile hike on the trails of Bristol Woods. The hike is free, and registration is NOT required.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

This weekend is your final chance to view the annual Winter Juried Show at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

Looking for live music tonight? Floral Gin plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

In Racine, the popular “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit is open at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.