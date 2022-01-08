Today's events for Saturday, Jan. 8

It’s Bubble Bath Day, and with the weather turning bitterly cold, we can’t think of a better way (short of moving to Hawaii) to keep warm. Remember: Less is NOT more when it comes to bubbles.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting “Oh, So Appealing,” a juried art show. The exhibit runs through Jan. 30. The opening reception — free and open to the public — is 6 to 9 p.m. today. The show is being juried by Trenton Baylor, a sculptor and an associate art professor in UW-Parkside’s art and design department. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

This weekend is your final chance this season to see the historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., decorated for the holidays. The decorating theme this year is “Starry Woodland Nights,” and, as you look around, you’ll see woodland creatures (think: owls, deer, rabbits, squirrels) tucked in among the decorations. The Durkee is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today (and Sunday) for free, self-guided tours.

This is also the final weekend for the “Annual Winter Juried Show” at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Eric Wennerstrand, aka Mr. E!, performs tonight at Rustic Road Brewing Co. The performance should touch on rock, pop and Americana hits and B-sides, as well as his original material. The music starts at 8 tonight at Rustic Road, 5706 Sixth Ave.

