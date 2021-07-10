Today's events for Saturday, July 10

If you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain ... then this is your day. Yes, it’s Pina Colada Day, and if you need help celebrating, the internet has several thousand pina colada recipes. Or you can be like us and have a friendly bartender make you a cold one.

Bristol Progress Days continues today with a Pedal Pull Contest at 11 a.m., free kids games from noon to 5 p.m., a Baggo tournament (for ages 13-17) at 2 p.m., a pie baking contest at 3 p.m., and music by the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane in the Beer Tent starting at 9:30 p.m. Activities are in Hansen Park, at highways 45 and AH. For more information, visit https://bristolprogressdays.com/schedule.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is performing a free outdoor program 6 to 8 p.m. in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The concert takes place in the open field behind the Biergarten, on the south end of the park. Admission is free; food and beverages will be available for purchase.