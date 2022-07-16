Today's events for Saturday, July 16

The St. Therese Catholic Church Festival continues today at the church grounds, 2020 91st St. The festival is open 5 to 11 p.m. today (and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday). You know what to expect: Food, games, food, live music, food ... and MORE food!

The Kenosha Kingfish Legends Weekend Celebrity Softball Game, featuring Green Bay Packers players including Gilbert Brown, Ahman Green, Jordan Love and A.J. Dillon, is tonight. An autograph session is 6 to 7 p.m. The softball game is 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. Tickets are $20, including the autograph session and the game. Call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The Waterford Balloonfest is open noon to 9:30 p.m. today, on the Waterford High School, Evergreen and Fox River school properties on Main Street. Organizers are hoping to have about 15 hot air balloons at the festival. The launch windows — during which the balloons will take to the sky (weather permitting) — are 6 to 7:30 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. The “evening glow” with lighted balloons is 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is $10 (cash only). For more details about activities, go to waterfordballoonfest.com.

Huzzah! The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/