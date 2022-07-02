 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Saturday, July 2

flag and sparklers

The July Fourth Holiday Weekend will be filled with sparklers, but let’s be careful out there!

It’s the July Fourth Holiday Weekend and the celebrating begins:

A carnival, featuring rides and games, is open noon to 10 p.m. today Downtown, between 54th and 55th streets, west of Sixth Avenue. The carnival runs through July 4.

Libertyfest is today in Twin Lakes, starting with the Liberty Parade at 11 a.m. (starting at the St. John’s Parking lot and ending at Lance Park). At 4 p.m., Lance Park will have food vendors and a DJ. The Aquanuts water-ski show starts at 7 p.m., with the fireworks show at about 9:30 p.m.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” starts today in the HarborPark area. The festival features live music on stages in HarborPark, along with the Dock Dogs pier-jumping contests and vendors. The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Celebrate America is open 3 to 10 p.m. today (and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday). Note: The Dock Dogs registration and practice starts at 4 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, with performances starting an hour later each day. All dogs are welcome to take part. For more details, see Page B4.

The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., is hosting a free concert starting at 1 p.m. The Harmony Cornet Band uses instruments that date from 1860 to 1910 to “re-create the sounds of our priceless 19th century heritage,” museum officials said. Band members dress in period clothing and perform museum from that time period. The concert will be outside the museum.

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

