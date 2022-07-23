Today's events for Saturday, July 23

Forget about all those gourmet flavors for a moment and celebrate Vanilla Ice Cream Day. It may not be as exciting as a dish of Triple Mocha Salted Caramel, but when you’re looking for a good, old-fashioned scoop of comfort, you turn to your old friend, vanilla ice cream.

Bobblehead alert: The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, for a 6:05 p.m. game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. But more important than a baseball game is the team’s first 2022 bobblehead giveaway! Scuba Diver Elvis will be given out to fans, while supplies last. Stick around for post-game fireworks, too. There’s also a $28 ticket package available. For details, go to the team’s Facebook page. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., is hosting a new event — Chalk Fest — from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (and Sunday). Artists signed up in advance to claim an 8-by-8-foot square to create the chalk art. There will also be live music, food, a beer garden and booths offering crafts and other items. Admission is free. The chalk art People’s Choice Judging begins at 3:30 p.m. today and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday. jerrysmithfarm.com/event/chalk-fest.

The St. Mary Catholic Church Festival opens today outside the church, 7307 40th Ave. Musical entertainment today features the band Mitch the Lip and Side Hustle, performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Games include Bingo, mini golf, pull tabs, a Kids’ Zone and Chuck-O-Luck. The festival is open 3 to 10 p.m. today and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Huzzah! The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/