Today's events for Saturday, July 24

It’s Tequila Day. To celebrate, drink a shot (or two) when you are NOT going to be driving anywhere. If you’re like us, that shot will be part of a frosty margarita. Enjoy!

The Kids From Wisconsin — who have been entertaining audiences for more than 50 years — are performing a musical revue show at 2:30 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Admission is free; food and beverages will be available. Bonus: Starting at noon is the Keno Arts Spotlight, featuring short performances and information from local arts organizations.

The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season today at Simmons Field, taking on the Green Bay Booyah. The game features a Batfish Bobblehead giveaway, and stick around for post-game fireworks! 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Downtown venues 58 Below, 504 58th St., and Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave., are hosting a music festival today. Live music starts at 1 p.m. at Fusion, with indoor and outdoor stages, and at 4 p.m. at 58 Below. Admission is free.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of the Greek tragedy “Oedipus Rex” continues through Sunday in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., in the flower garden. The free shows starts at 6 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday. Bring lawn chairs, water, snacks and bug spray (always a good idea). Bench seating is also provided.

