Today's events for Saturday, July 3

It’s a star-spangled Saturday as we kick off the Holiday Weekend:

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” starts at 11 a.m. downtown in the HarborPark area. The live music takes place at two stages along the harbor. Also: The Rainbow Valley Carnival, featuring an assortment of rides, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.

And when you’re at the corner of Sixth Avenue and 54th Street, don’t miss the Dock Dogs! Canines will be jumping into a pool to catch and retrieve objects starting at 11 .m. today and continuing Sunday. The finals of the “Extreme Vertical” jumping competition are 6:30 this evening.

In Twin Lakes today, Libertyfest kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m. The festival itself opens at 4 p.m. in Lance Park on Lake Mary, with an Aquanuts water-ski show at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at dusk. The display is synchronized to music.

Paddock Lake celebrates the holiday with its annual Bike Parade and Picnic, starting at 10 a.m. at 72nd Street and 248th Avenue. Fireworks cap off the day, at about 9:30 p.m.