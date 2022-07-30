Today's events for Saturday, July 30

It’s National Cheesecake Day ... which makes us hungry! Good thing we can head Downtown for the final day of the Taste of Wisconsin. The Taste of Wisconsin Festival — with food from several vendors and music on four stages — is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today on 54th Street at the lakefront. Admission and parking are free. For more details, go to tasteofwi.com.

The Kenosha History Center’s Homecoming Car Show events continue today with its main event: The giant Homecoming Car Show! The show takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave., along the lakefront. Free for spectators. Wear comfy shoes; you’ll be walking among rows and rows AND rows of locally made cars.

Head to Petrifying Springs Park in Somers today for “Symphony in the Garten,” featuring the local pop/rock band Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers performing with the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra. The free concert starts at 4 p.m. with the Spare Animals duo. There will also be food trucks. The concert takes place next to the Biergarten on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St.

“Picnic in Paris” is noon to 9 p.m. today on the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church grounds, 1501 172nd Ave. (on Highway D just north of Highway 142). The free festival includes a car show (noon to 4 p.m.), a live auction (3 to 5 p.m.), live music from The Chevelles Band (noon to 3 p.m.) and The Hat Guys (6 to 9 p.m.), kids’ games, a white elephant and rummage sale area and a linen and country store booth. The festival features plenty of food options, too, including the festival’s specialty: schaum tortes.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, for a 6:05 p.m. game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Stick around for post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.