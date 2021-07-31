Today's events for Saturday, July 31

Head out to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1501 172nd Ave., for the annual “Picnic in Paris” celebration. The event runs from noon to 9 p.m. and features a car show (noon to 4 p.m.) and live music by The Chevelles (noon to 3 p.m.) and The Hat Guys (6 to 9 p.m.). There will also be food, live auctions, a raffle tent, a “Christmas in July” booth, a linen booth and “White Elephant” booth. The church is located five minutes west of I-94 on highways 142 and D in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Kalamazoo Growlers. 6:05 p.m. It’s “Christmas in July” at the ballpark — and stick around for the final post-game fireworks show this season. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The team was recently crowned state champions. It’s the team’s first time state title since 1986. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The free shows are in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.