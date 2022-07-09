Today's events for Saturday, July 9

How sweet it is: It’s Sugar Cookie Day ... but, really, isn’t that EVERY day? There’s never a bad time to eat a cookie, unless you’re in the dentist office. Then maybe hold off, at least until your teeth are cleaned.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, taking on the Battle Creek Bombers. Tonight is Snap-on Night, with the team wearing alternate jerseys. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church’s festival is back in Columbus Park, at 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. The festival is open 4 to 11 p.m. today (plus 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday). You know what to expect: Food, games, food, live music, food ... and MORE food! The homemade spaghetti dinner is served 4 to 8 p.m. today in the church.

The Kenosha Yacht Club is celebrating its 110th anniversary with a party starting at 1 p.m. today. Since 1912, the KYC has been home to boaters and families from around the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan. The party takes place on the KYC Bar & Grille’s Island Deck, which boasts wonderful harbor views at 5130 Fourth Ave. The celebration includes music by Sid Simo, a “bouncy house” for kids, lawn games, club tours and a cocktail/appetizer hour. Sailboat rides will be provided by the Kenosha Community Sailing Center, along with art activities and knot tying. Bonus: Everyone who attends will receive $5 off the admission price of climbing the 1866 Southport Lighthouse tower across the street.

Huzzah! The Bristol Renaissance Faire opens today for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/

Summerfest wraps up today in Milwaukee. Summerfest features 12 music stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits. Celebrate the final day of this year’s Big Gig with Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day. Everyone gets in free from noon to 3 p.m. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive one free ticket valid for Summerfest 2023.