Today's events for Saturday, June 11

It’s Corn on the Cob Day, so grill up some summer goodness!

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for a 6:05 p.m. game. Tonight is Harry Potter Night, with a special T-shirt. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “BioBlitz” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Admission is free. The Milwaukee Public Museum will “bring together a group of scientists in a race against time to see how many species they can count in a 24-hour celebration of biodiversity in a Wisconsin natural area.” At the festival, visitors will learn about the BioBlitz and have the chance to participate in nature walks and other activities.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight for its latest exhibit. The show, running through June 26, features works by Bob Schnack, Tom Clark and David Harrison. The reception is free and features refreshments.

Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., features newborn farm animals at “Babies on the Farm,” open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $10 and can be purchased online at smithpumpkinfarm.com or at the gate. Kids 2 and younger are free.

“Mamma Mia!” — the global hit musical crafted using songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA — continues today at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-4218 or online at racinetheatre.org.

Polish Fest continues today at Milwaukee’s Summerfest Grounds, running through Sunday. The festival is known for Polish food and dancing, plus vodka tastings and its Non-Stop Polka Stage. polishfest.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.