Today's events for Saturday, June 18

Today is International Picnic Day, so pack a sandwich and a beverage and enjoy a meal in one of our beautiful parks. Or, grab something to-go from a local eatery. You can keep it simple (PB&J travels well) or craft an elaborate spread. Whatever you choose, remember to keep cold foods cold (and hot foods hot) in warm weather.

Start your Saturday at the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road in Bristol. The breakfast is $10; free for children 6 and younger.

An outdoor German-style Biergarten is “popping up” on Downtown Kenosha’s lakefront, in Celebration Place. The biergarten will be open noon to 7 p.m. today, with German and U.S. beers, along with hard cider, sausage and pretzels, food trucks and live music. There will also be children’s activities and stein-hoisting contests. Admission is free.

Tonight is your final chance to see the Bradford High School production of “Groundhog Day: The Musical” before the show heads to the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Ind. 7:30 p.m. in UW-Parkside’s Main Stage Theater. As a bonus, cast members will not be wearing masks (as they did last fall), so we can see all their facial expressions. We can’t wait to see the groundhog smile. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu/finearts.

Aimee and Danny Crucianelli are leaving the Fusion performance space with a farewell concert tonight, featuring Indigo Canyon, Dropping Daisies and Spirit Shakers. 8 p.m. at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is $10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.