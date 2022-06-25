Today's events for Saturday, June 25

We love this, yeah, yeah yeah: It’s Global Beatles Day! We hope you’re dressed like a Yellow Submarine for the holiday.

Pups & Pints — a fundraiser for Safe Harbor Humane Society — is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in Petrifying Springs Park, near the the Biergarten at the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. The event features vendors with dog-related items, pet portraits and even dogs diving off a dock into a swimming pool!

Holy Rosary Parish, 2224 45th St., is hosting a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Free for spectators; $10 car entry fee. There will be entertainment, food and a 50/50 raffle. Trophies will be awarded.

Get ready to rock! Punx on the Pier starts at noon at the North Pier Lighthouse on Simmons Island. The live music goes until 7 p.m.

The Kingston Trio is performing at 7 tonight in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This is a fundraiser to benefit the Lakeside Players community theater troupe. Tickets are $45 for general admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to rhodecenter.org.

Summerfest continues today in Milwaukee. Tonight’s headliners are Lil’ Wayne and Wu-Tang Clan. Billing itself as “the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration,” Summerfest features the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, plus 11 additional stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits. For more details on admission promotions and attractions, go to summerfest.com.

