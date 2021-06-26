Today's events for Saturday, June 26

Start your weekend at one — or both — of Kenosha’s Downtown outdoor markets. The Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.) HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. The music today at HarborMarket features Doug Blak (jazz and pop) and Keith Minikel. There is also live music at the Public Market.

Kenosha County Parks’ free Traveling Yoga in the Park continues today with a class from 9 to 10 a.m. (weather permitting) outside the Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50. The program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.