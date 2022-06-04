Today's events for Saturday, June 4

It’s National Trails Day, so head out for a hike in one of our beautiful local parks. Or, visit a state park or state forest. Here’s an incentive: Admission to all state parks, state forests and state trails is FREE all weekend!

Something fishy: Grab your fishing pole for Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekend. Anglers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to participate. Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps. (All other fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.) Need some tips? Bong State Recreation Area hosts a Fishing Basics program from 1 to 3 p.m. today.

The Outta Sight Kite Flight, featuring stunt kite flying teams, the “Kids Candy Drop” and the “Kids Mad Dash” kite launch, is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (and Sunday) in Kennedy Park, 40th Street and the lakefront. Admission is free.

Looking for live music tonight? The Jill Plaisted Band performs starting at 8 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Also tonight, the Brent Mitchell Band performs 8:30 to 10 p.m. at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

Road trip: The Milwaukee Highland Games start at 9 a.m. today in Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St. in Franklin. The event includes pipers, dancers, music, parades and feats of strength — in short, a celebration of Scottish heritage. milwaukeehighlandgames.org

Road trip: Milwaukee’s PrideFest continues today (and Sunday) at Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The festival features live music on several stages and fireworks tonight at dusk. pridefest.com

