Today's events for Saturday, March 12

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until March 17, but the partying starts in a big way today:

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is hosting its “Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run” at 10 a.m. Because of its extremely short length (just 100 meters) the “race” appeals to participants of all athletic ability. The Biergarten, located on the southern end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, will open at 9 a.m., with food trucks, a bagpipe player and CJ’s Double DJ, playing music from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A heated tent is on site, with performances by the Cashel Academy Irish dancers. The Big Style Brass Band performs at 6 p.m.

The Downtown bar Swede’s marks the holiday, opening at 9 a.m. today with Irish-themed food and drinks. The main event is a children’s parade, stepping off at noon and traditionally featuring plenty of bicycles and wagons and St. Patrick’s Day swag. 510 56th St.

The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., starts the celebrating today with live music, Irish food and drink specials from 3 to 9 p.m.

As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. The celebrating starts this weekend, March 12-13, with performances by the McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance at 3 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra’s “Jazzy American Moods” concert is 7:30 tonight at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. The concert will feature “an evening of 20th century jazzy American music,” including works of Leonard Bernstein, Morton Gould and Aaron Copland. Winston Choi is the featured soloist on George Gershwin’s ‘Piano Concerto in F major.” General admission tickets are $30 at kenoshasymphony.org and will be available at the door. It’s also National Girl Scout Day, so pony up for some cookies if you haven’t already. We hear Thin Mints go great with green beer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.