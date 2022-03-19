 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Saturday, March 19

corn dog

Happy Corn Dog Day!

It’s Corn Dog Day, a celebration of a food made up of the perfect combination of cornbread and ... whatever “mystery meats” are in a hot dog. You can use this holiday to expand your corn dog palate by trying a cornbrat, which is a bratwurst deep-fried in cornbread and is much more in keeping with our Wisconsin culinary history.

Head to the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., for a show called “Simply Yacht Rock” tonight, to get you ready for boating season. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 at hap2it.com.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue today at Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade, stepping off at noon on the corner of State and Main streets. The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall. For more parade details, go to racinedowntown.com.

Also in Racine, Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St., is hosting a live Irish music session with Jim McVeigh, from 6 to 8 p.m. There’s no cover charge to join the party at this “micro-venue.”

Comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo — who was once a student at UW-Parkside — is performing tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Downtown Waukegan, Ill. 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $49 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

