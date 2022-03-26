Today's events for Saturday, March 26

It’s Spinach Day, so eat your greens. We actually love this healthy vegetable, which you can enjoy in salads, smoothies and even as a pizza topping or lasagna filling. However you like your spinach, eating it will give your body nutrients such as iron, Vitamin A and calcium. Enjoy!

The giant music event known as SRIM Fest is back at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. Bands are slated to perform on four stages. Admission is $10 in advance (ask a band member for a ticket) or $15 at the door. The music starts at 4 p.m.

The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show through April 24. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Today is your final chance to see “Constellations,” a two-character play by British playwright Nick Payne, being performed at Carthage College in the Studio Theatre. In the play, a chance encounter at a party brings together a beekeeper named Roland and a theoretical physicist named Marianne. Carthage student Joshua Bryan Maloney directs the show. The final performance is 7:30 tonight. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. For tickets, go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/box-office.

“Clue: On Stage” — a play based on the classic whodunnit board game — is the current production at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Today’s shows are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13-$18 at racine theatre.org or by calling 262-633-4218.

